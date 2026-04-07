First Alert Weather: Windy, cool, and damp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A wide range in weather conditions today will continue the next several days. Lots of clouds, wind & some light rain across NE Fl. with cool temps. while sunshine helps boost temps. into the 70s across inland SE Ga. near Waycross & Blackshear.

Winds will slowly subside with some clearing by late week into the weekend, allowing for a warming trend. Highs in the 70s Friday will warm to near 80 over the weekend… & into the 80s next week with another round of increasing wildfire danger. A very high & dangerous rip current risk will continue at area beaches through the week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some drizzle & light rain… mostly clear inland SE Ga. Low: 60… low 50s W’cross.

Cloudy with some drizzle & light rain… mostly clear inland SE Ga. Low: 60… low 50s W’cross. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy with a few showers NE Fl. High: 70…60s @ beaches.

Mostly cloudy & windy with a few showers NE Fl. High: 70…60s @ beaches. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 61

Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 61 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a brief shower. High: 73… 60s @ beaches.

Mostly cloudy & breezy with a brief shower. High: 73… 60s @ beaches. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77

Partly cloudy. 59/77 SATURDAY: Partly sunny & mild. 60/79

Partly sunny & mild. 60/79 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 60/80

Partly sunny, warmer. 60/80 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

Partly sunny. 61/81 TUESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 61/84

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast