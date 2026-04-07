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First Alert Weather: Windy, cool, and damp

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A wide range in weather conditions today will continue the next several days.  Lots of clouds, wind & some light rain across NE Fl. with cool temps. while sunshine helps boost temps. into the 70s across inland SE Ga. near Waycross & Blackshear.
  • Winds will slowly subside with some clearing by late week into the weekend, allowing for a warming trend.  Highs in the 70s Friday will warm to near 80 over the weekend… & into the 80s next week with another round of increasing wildfire danger.  A very high & dangerous rip current risk will continue at area beaches through the week.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Cloudy with some drizzle & light rain… mostly clear inland SE Ga. Low: 60… low 50s W’cross.
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy with a few showers NE Fl. High: 70…60s @ beaches.
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. Low: 61
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a brief shower.  High: 73… 60s @ beaches.
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny & mild. 60/79
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 60/80
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 61/84

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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