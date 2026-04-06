First Alert Weather: Windy, damp, and cool week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Gusty winds out of the northeast for much of this week, along with on-&-off rain through mid-week. Some light rain will linger into tonight for SE Ga., but much of the rest of the week will become dry across SE Ga. while rainfall shifts to mainly Northeast Fl. & - by midweek – mostly along the coast & areas south of Jacksonville. Winds will gust to 30-40 mph at & near the beaches through mid-week with a very high rip current risk & some beach erosion. Afternoon highs will be only in the low to mid 60s near the coast to the low 70s inland

Winds will weaken by late week into the upcoming weekend with warmer temps. & a return to dry conditions. Highs will approach 80 Sat.-Sunday.

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