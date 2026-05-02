First Alert Weather: Wonderful rain and a return to dry and hot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Clouds and spotty showers linger this evening after heavy rain and storms this morning and midday

Some neighborhoods near and north of I-10 got up to 1.5″ of rain

Rain amounts were generally less than 0.5″ south of I-10

But what a beneficial rain it’s been

The Hwy 82 fire and surrounding area have seen near 2″ of rain the last week

Skies clear tonight and it gets chilly, we’ll be down in the upper 40s inland!

Sunday’s a BEAUTIFUL day though

Daytime highs only make the 70s tomorrow afternoon

We gradually warm up through the week, getting back near 90 by Wednesday and Thursday

Fire Danger will increase with lowering humidity and no rain

The next storm system moves in with some rain on Thursday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cool! Low: 53

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Nice! High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 50/82

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hot. 64/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/89

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 59/86

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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