First Alert Weather: Wonderful rain and a return to dry and hot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Clouds and spotty showers linger this evening after heavy rain and storms this morning and midday
- Some neighborhoods near and north of I-10 got up to 1.5″ of rain
- Rain amounts were generally less than 0.5″ south of I-10
- But what a beneficial rain it’s been
- The Hwy 82 fire and surrounding area have seen near 2″ of rain the last week
- Skies clear tonight and it gets chilly, we’ll be down in the upper 40s inland!
- Sunday’s a BEAUTIFUL day though
- Daytime highs only make the 70s tomorrow afternoon
- We gradually warm up through the week, getting back near 90 by Wednesday and Thursday
- Fire Danger will increase with lowering humidity and no rain
- The next storm system moves in with some rain on Thursday
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Clearing & Cool! Low: 53
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Nice! High: 76
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 50/82
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hot. 64/90
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/89
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/80
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 59/86
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️