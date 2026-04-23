First Alert Weather: Worsening drought and some rain in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a pleasantly warm day with sunshine and low humidity
- It’s another bad wildfire day, though, with no rain and breezy winds
- Exceptional drought - the worst level of drought - continues to creep eastward toward Duval
- Tomorrow is a lot like today, with no rain and warm temperatures
- Winds will start the day southerly, pushing smoke to the north
- After the sea breeze moves in through the afternoon, winds will shift to the southeast
- Sea breezes continue to move in each day through Monday
- The humidity increases a bit starting on Saturday, so there will be some isolated showers
- The rain potential lasts all the way through Monday
- Shower coverage will be isolated and plenty of spots won’t see rain
- Onshore winds advance the sea breeze well inland Sunday, cooling our temps slightly
- We warm right back up to the 90s by late week next week
- Humidity goes back down and it stays dry as wildfire danger doesn’t budge
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 56
TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Breezy. High: 84
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Isolated Shower. 59/88
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 61/88
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 63/84
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 65/89
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 65/90
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