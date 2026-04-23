First Alert Weather: Worsening drought and some rain in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a pleasantly warm day with sunshine and low humidity

It’s another bad wildfire day, though, with no rain and breezy winds

Exceptional drought - the worst level of drought - continues to creep eastward toward Duval

Tomorrow is a lot like today, with no rain and warm temperatures

Winds will start the day southerly, pushing smoke to the north

After the sea breeze moves in through the afternoon, winds will shift to the southeast

Sea breezes continue to move in each day through Monday

The humidity increases a bit starting on Saturday, so there will be some isolated showers

The rain potential lasts all the way through Monday

Shower coverage will be isolated and plenty of spots won’t see rain

Onshore winds advance the sea breeze well inland Sunday, cooling our temps slightly

We warm right back up to the 90s by late week next week

Humidity goes back down and it stays dry as wildfire danger doesn’t budge

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 56

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Breezy. High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Isolated Shower. 59/88

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 61/88

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 63/84

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 65/89

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 65/90

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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