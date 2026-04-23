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First Alert Weather: Worsening drought and some rain in view

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a pleasantly warm day with sunshine and low humidity
  • It’s another bad wildfire day, though, with no rain and breezy winds
  • Exceptional drought - the worst level of drought - continues to creep eastward toward Duval
  • Tomorrow is a lot like today, with no rain and warm temperatures
  • Winds will start the day southerly, pushing smoke to the north
  • After the sea breeze moves in through the afternoon, winds will shift to the southeast
  • Sea breezes continue to move in each day through Monday
  • The humidity increases a bit starting on Saturday, so there will be some isolated showers
  • The rain potential lasts all the way through Monday
  • Shower coverage will be isolated and plenty of spots won’t see rain
  • Onshore winds advance the sea breeze well inland Sunday, cooling our temps slightly
  • We warm right back up to the 90s by late week next week
  • Humidity goes back down and it stays dry as wildfire danger doesn’t budge

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 56

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Breezy. High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Isolated Shower. 59/88

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 61/88

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 63/84

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 65/89

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 65/90

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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