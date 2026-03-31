First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh at National Hurricane Conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is in Orlando, Florida, this week for the annual National Hurricane Conference.

The conference centers on better, more accurate forecasting, new technology, modern preparedness, and mitigation and is becoming increasingly focused on messaging to the public - the hazards that result from hurricanes and tropical storms.

Mike interviewed multiple folks about the weather, warnings, and preparation *before* the hurricane season begins.

The official start of the hurricane season is June 1st, but the First Alert Weather Team is always updating your latest local forecast.

More on the approaching hurricane season & “all the weather, all the time” in the Buresh Blog.

National Hurricane Conference

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