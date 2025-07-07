First Coast Comic Con returns to Jacksonville on July 12 | What to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Comic Con returns for another year, taking over the Adam W. Herbert University Center at the University of North Florida on July 12.

The event, running from 10 AM to 4 PM, celebrates all things comics, creativity, and pop culture, featuring vendors and special guests from within the comic book industry.

This year’s event will feature Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, known for their work on DC Comics’ Harley Quinn, along with other industry legends such as Greg Land, Pat Broderick, Mike Spicer, and Alex Saviuk.

New for 2025, the event has partnered with Mayor Donna Deegan’s River City Readers initiative, a literacy challenge aimed at improving reading skills among Jacksonville’s school-aged children. Free books and other items will be provided for kids in attendance.

Tickets for First Coast Comic Con are $10 for adults, with free entry for children 12 and under accompanied by an adult. A VIP package is available for $75.

This year, FCCC will also host a One Piece card game tournament. Participants can register and get entry to the event for $32.50.

Learn more and purchase your tickets here.

