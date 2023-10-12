Florida Highway Patrol said man hit and ‘launched’ off I-10 near Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that a man was struck and killed on Interstate 10 Thursday morning.

“A pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle in the westbound travel lanes of Interstate 10 at McDuff Ave,” an FHP report read. The 57-year-old man was described as being launched off the interstate down a steep embankment into a construction area.

Construction crews working next to materials in an area not visible from the interstate found the body.

FHP is still investigating this crash.

