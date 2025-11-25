Four boaters missing off Florida coast, search underway

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A search is underway for four missing boaters who didn’t return from their fishing trip Monday. Clearwater Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for them Tuesday morning

The missing men are, Dennis Woods, 70; Clarence Woods, 90; Cris Harding Sr., 42; and Cris Harding Jr., 18. They left the Seminole Street Boat Ramp in Clearwater at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The four were last seen aboard a 25-foot green-and-white catamaran named ‘Money Well Wasted,’ according to Clearwater police.

They were expected to return by 4 p.m., but when they did not, family members contacted authorities just before 8:30 p.m., police said.

Officers found the truck and trailer still at the boat ramp, but there was no sign of the boat or the boaters.

The fishermen typically travel 25 miles offshore during their trips, police news release states.

Clearwater Police are urging any boaters heading out today to report any sightings of the missing catamaran to 727-562-4242.

