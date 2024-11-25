‘Good thing to do:’ Jacksonville Jaguars, Feeding Northeast Florida hand out Thanksgiving Day meals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up with Feeding Northeast Florida to give back to the community on Monday.

They gave out about 600 free meals to those in need this Thanksgiving.

Former Jaguars player Tony Boselli was helping out the cause at EverBank Stadium.

“It’s a time to be grateful and be with family. If the Jaguars can make that day a little more special for people, I think it’s a great thing to do,” Boselli said.

Hundreds of cars were lined up to receive a Thanksgiving Day meal. This comes as Feeding Northeast Florida says the average cost of a basic Thanksgiving meal for four is $58.

“To be able to give the opportunity for that mom to put food on the table. It’s joyful, it’s just a wonderful celebration,” CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida Susan King said.

The organization says there’s been a roughly 25% increase in the need for food assistance across the country since the pandemic, and that number hasn’t dropped since.

“It really hasn’t let up, because prices haven’t gone down. So, the same inflationary pressures are impacting families,” King said.

This is feeding northeast Florida’s sixth year teaming up with the jags to provide Thanksgiving meals, and it’s part of five thousand turkeys the organization will give away this week across the region.

