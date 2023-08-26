Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order in Preparation for Invest 93L

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-171, declaring a state of emergency for 33 counties in preparation for Invest 93L, which is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days.

The Governor and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are taking timely precautions to ensure Florida’s communities, infrastructure, and resources are prepared, including those communities that are still recovering following Hurricane Ian.

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

The forecast currently places a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early to mid next week, with the potential for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and for isolated tornadic activity. Governor DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for the following 33 counties:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

