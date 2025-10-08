Green Cove Springs seeks volunteer for trunk or treat event | Sign up here

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — *The following information is provided the City of Green Cove Springs Government

The Green Cove Springs Police Department is seeking volunteers (ages 11 and up) for its Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 24, 2025. Don’t miss this chance to support a safe and fun community tradition!

Sign up for youth volunteers: https://www.volgistics.com/appform/1865074274

Sign up for adult volunteers: https://www.volgistics.com/appform/821696818

Want to help spread the sweetness? Check out our Candy Wish List on Amazon: https://a.co/1xEpXp0

Event Information:

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Location: Green Cove Springs Police Department 1001 Idlewild Avenue

We can’t wait to see you there for a safe and fun Halloween celebration!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.