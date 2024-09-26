Helene: Essential information for Glynn County, Georgia

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County has provided the following updates for residents in response to Hurricane Helene:

As of Thursday, September 26, 2024, Glynn County is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Glynn County and the City of Brunswick will delay opening county and city buildings on Friday until 1.

The Glynn County Courthouse will open at 9 a.m.; the Magistrate court rights read will be moved to 10:00 a.m.; Magistrate Court civil hearings will be heard after the rights read.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Glynn County Schools will close Friday and re-open Monday as scheduled.

The Port of Brunswick will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

Wind Threat: Sustained winds of 39-57 mph with gusts up to 73 mph are forecast for the Glynn County area. These winds could increase if the storm track shifts eastward.

Storm Surge: Water levels could rise 1-3 feet above ground level, with up to 4 feet possible in flood-prone areas near high tide, including coastal areas of Glynn County.

Flooding: Heavy rainfall is expected, with flash flooding likely in low-lying areas.

Tornadoes: There is a significant risk of tornadoes overnight, particularly along coastal regions, such as in Glynn County.

Timing: The most likely time of tropical storm-force winds is between 6 PM to 9 PM, with winds persisting for 12 to 14 hours.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As wind and rain increase, citizens are asked to avoid travel and stay off of roads.

The Sidney Lanier Bridge will remain open unless sustained winds reach 39 mph and Georgia DOT closes the bridge.

Citizens who see storm damage may report it to County or City Public Works by calling 912-554-7111. Citizens can also see damage reports and report storm damage by downloading the “See Click Fix” app on the Glynn County home page at www.GlynnCounty.org.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.