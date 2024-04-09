Help find missing donkey’s owner in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Can you help?

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the owner of a donkey.

The donkey was found near Moore Road.

Anyone with information regarding the possible owner is asked to contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 386-719-2005.

Found Donkey in Columbia County (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

