Here’s how you can watch tonight’s Presidential debate

For the first time this campaign season, the two front-runners for President will square off Thursday night, discussing topics important to the American people and their campaigns.

President Joe Biden-(D) and former President Donald Trump-(R) will take jabs at each other in what is expected to be a high-profile debate.

According to CBS News, President Trump will have the final word tonight, while President Biden was able to choose whether he wanted to podium on the left or right.

The debate is hosted by CNN, but you will be able to watch it at 9 p.m. on CBS47 and FOX30.

The debate is hosted by CNN, but you will be able to watch it at 9 p.m. on CBS47 and FOX30.

