‘It was bringing in business:’ Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar permanently closes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Springfield restaurant has announced it has closed its doors for good.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar is officially closing shop after more than three and a half years in business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

When Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar opened early in the pandemic, it was the talk of the town.

Not only because of its well-known chef and Top Chef contestant Kenny Gilbert, but because the restaurant managed to succeed during a time when so many others were going under.

But in a surprise twist, the restaurant announced it was permanently closed in a Facebook post-Monday.

Jody Ray, who lives just a few lots down from Silkies told Action News Jax he was surprised when he heard the restaurant was closing shop.

“I mean, literally just this past weekend as I’m out walking there’s five or six people waiting outside to get in the door to order their food,” said Ray.

Ray said the restaurant helped breathe life into the neighborhood.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood closes its doors

“It was bringing in business to the neighborhood. It brought foot traffic in. So, then even like when there were events, Porchfest, all those things, lots of people would come in,” said Ray.

According to the restaurant, “Reduced guest traffic, inflation, and employee turnover played a key part in this closure as well as some other personal issues”.

Chef Gilbert told Action News Jax he’s in early discussions about possibly opening one of his House of Birds + Drop Biscuits restaurant franchises on the Northside and also a potential restaurant somewhere along the Emerald Trail.

As for the space soon to be left vacant here in Springfield, Ray is already thinking about what he’d like to see come next.

“As a coffee drinker, I would love to have a really good coffee shop go in across the street,” said Ray.

The restaurant is offering reimbursements to customers who still may be holding onto gift cards.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

You just need to email the restaurant with that gift card number to get a refund.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.