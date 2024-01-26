'It's a great honor:' Ponte Vedra Beach man inducted into Figure Skating Hall of Fame

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — On Saturday, Jan. 27th, a man from Ponte Vedra Beach will be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

In 1964, Ronald Joseph and his sister, Vivian, won a bronze medal at the Olympic Winter Games in Innsbruck.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger sat down with Ronald Friday. She asked him what that time of his life was like.

“You know everybody focuses on the medals and the winning but there’s lots of loosing, lots of tears, and lots of struggle,” said Ronald.

Vivian was 12-years-old and Ronald was 16-year-old when they won their first medal as juniors at the 1960 U.S. Championships.

“We moved across the ice quite quickly,” said Ronald.

Known for their fast and athletic skating, Ronald and Vivian, were naturals on the ice.

“We competed for many years, and we didn’t fall in competition,” said Ronald.

Ronald said its a great honor to be inducted into the hall of fame.

He said 60 years later and having ALS makes a huge impression on his life.

Ronald’s son will stand in his place at the ceremony in Columbus, Ohio.

But as Ronald receives another incredible achievement in his life, he wants to emphasize its the journey that matters most.

“The whole thing you remember more than the medals is the journey getting there and the hard work and that’s what prepares you and what makes your life,” said Ronald.

