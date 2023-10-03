‘It’s within-trification:’ Project boots breaks ground on two new homes on the Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community leaders broke ground Tuesday afternoon on two new soon-to-be homes on the Eastside, in hopes of improving the area and helping pull local residents out of poverty.

With four shovels of dirt, ground was officially broken on one of the two new homes soon to be built in the underserved historic Eastside neighborhood.

Landscape Architect Ivy Henderson is one of the participants in the revitalization effort dubbed ‘Project Boots’, which offers downpayment assistance to working professionals as an incentivize to move into the area.

“Seeing my daughter and I walk down to the Debs Store and I’m gonna like pull her in a buggy and a cart, that’s what I’m most excited for,” Henderson said.

The goal, explained Lift Jax Board Chair Darnell Smith, is to insert engaged community members into Eastside neighborhoods, to serve as role models for current residents and the next generation.

“For a lot of our young folks to see professionals who they wish to be on an everyday basis, but it also lends to the importance of this entire community lifting itself out of poverty,” Smith said.

Smith said Project Boots is strategic in its approach to avoid gentrifying the area and making it unaffordable for those already living in the community.

“It’s within-trification. It is really about being able to make certain that we want everyone to have an opportunity to be here,” said Smith.

He added with the potential for additional development in Eastside communities as part of the still-to-be negotiated Jags stadium renovation deal, the future looks bright for the Eastside.

“We think the gravitational pull of all the investments will definitely support the work that we’re trying to do here,” Smith said.

And Henderson said she can’t wait to get into her new home and get to work doing her part.

“Just being more present and involved with education opportunities and just meetings and community gatherings,” said Henderson.

Smith noted the five new residents are only the beginning for Project Boots.

He said his long-term hope is for the program to benefit hundreds.

So, expect a lot more groundbreakings in the months and years to come.

