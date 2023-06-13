Jacksonville dog on the verge of death makes incredible comeback, needs a forever home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the Jacksonville Humane Society puts it, “everyone loves an underdog story.” For one local pup, a story of survival and the will to live might just bring you to tears.

According to JHS, Arnold was a dog that was brought to JHS in April as a stray. Severely underweight, he couldn’t stand on his own and it was clear he needed emergency care.

Arnold was hesitant to accept affection from his caregivers and struggled to gain weight. For a time, those at JHS weren’t sure Arnold would make it. But one day, he started to get better.

JHS says that Arnold began eating meals and became less fearful of people. As his health improved so did his trust for the people helping him. Arnold’s way of showing appreciation was through snuggling during checkups -- looking up at those providing aid gratefully when they helped him go outside.

Arnold was brought to JHS in April, severely underweight and couldn't even stand on his own. (Jacksonville Humane Society)

And the gentle kisses. Arnold would give those too when his caregivers sat in the sun with him, resting his head on their laps.

Day by day, Arnold got stronger. When he finally could walk on his own he was medically cleared for adoption.

Arnold’s story is one of determination and healing. He is ready to start a new life with a forever family.

Arnold is available for adoption at JHS. Come meet this incredible dog at 8464 Beach Blvd.