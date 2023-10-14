Jacksonville dump truck driver’s death under investigation, police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville dump truck driver who lost his life under puzzling circumstances has prompted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to launch an investigation into the incident

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, at approximately 11:53 a.m. Saturday, a dump truck driver was leaving the construction site located at 5868 Approach Rd. The driver exited the parking lot at a reportedly low speed, and during this maneuver, the dump truck rolled over a curb and ultimately came to a halt against a nearby fence.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found the driver unconscious. The driver was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Tragically, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

In light of this unfortunate incident, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the driver’s death. The JSO Traffic Homicide Unit, in conjunction with the Narcotics Overdose Death Task Force detectives, will conduct a comprehensive inquiry to determine the factors contributing to this tragic event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.