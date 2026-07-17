Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department sends team to Texas to help with historic floods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven firefighters from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team were deployed Thursday night to San Antonio, Texas. They are assisting with severe flooding, where floodwater is rising rapidly and families face dangerous conditions.

Texas is experiencing a major flooding disaster that meteorologists say could set new records. Rivers across the Hill Country and San Antonio area, including the Guadalupe, Medina, Nueces and Frio, have surged after days of relentless rain.

People have already had to be rescued from cars, trees and rooftops. The JFRD team is deploying under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a system that allows states to send resources to help each other in a disaster. This specialized unit is a Type three swiftwater rescue team, trained to operate in fast-moving water.

The swiftwater rescue team is tasked with searching for individuals trapped by floodwater, performing extractions, providing emergency medical care if necessary and transporting them to safety. This specific training allows them to navigate perilous water conditions. The seven firefighters are self-sustaining, bringing their own boats, food, water, fuel and gear. This enables them to work for several days without needing outside support from the affected region.

The deployment of the Florida Task Force 5 team is expected to last seven days.

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