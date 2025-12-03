Jacksonville man arrested after shooting father at home, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Miguel Angel Cintron, 22, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on November 28 after officers said he shot his father.

The shooting happened on November 26 at the victim’s home. Police say Miguel used a rifle during an argument with his father, hitting him and also damaging several nearby properties.

Neighbors told police they heard the two arguing before shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found Cintron’s father lying near the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, JSO says.

Cintron was taken into custody at the scene, though officers say it was for a separate matter at first.

A family member told police she saw Miguel loading a rifle and warned the victim before leaving the house. She said she never saw Miguel’s father with a gun.

Police searched the home and found more than 30 rifle shell casings, a rifle, and several magazines in the front yard.

The victim, Cintron’s father, told police Miguel pointed the rifle at him, chased him, and shot him in the arm and back.

Miguel Cintron faces charges including attempted murder and shooting into a home.

JSO says the investigation is ongoing.

