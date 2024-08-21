Jacksonville man pleads guilty to trying to entice a minor for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amol Chandrashekhar Khedkar, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to trying to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

According to a news release, court documents and evidence reveal an undercover FBI agent was conducting an online undercover operation to identify adults attempting to engage in sexual activity with minors.

On Nov. 28, 2023, the agent posed as the parent of an 11-year-old child and posted a notice in an open forum of an online social messaging app. Minutes later, a user identified as Khedkar sent the undercover agent a private message.

Khedkar was told the child’s age. He then said he would love to see the child and asked sexual questions about the child, according to the news release. A meeting for the next day was arranged.

On Nov. 29, 2023, Khedkar showed up to a predetermined location in St. Johns County. After being arrested by the FBI, he confessed in an interview that he was the one asking sexual questions about the child.

Investigators also found pictures of child sexual abuse on his phone during a search.

Khedkar faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison and a potential lifetime term of supervised release

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

