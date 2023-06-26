Jacksonville man sentenced to 24 years in prison for 2020 BB gun shootings along I-4, I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison in connection to a string of BB gun shootings that happened in 2020.

Deon Jones, 24, was adjudicated guilty on 17 counts of shooting into an occupied building, according to court records. He faced charges in Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties.

Authorities said while Jones’ co-defendant Tiyana Anderson drove along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 on Jan. 1, 2020, Jones shot and broke windows of nearly 20 cars while shooting a BB gun.

The shooting caused more than $10,000 in property damage, State Attorney RJ Larizza’s office said.

