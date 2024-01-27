Jacksonville police holding crime prevention walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff T.K. Waters and Patrol District 4 Assistant Chief Eric Redgate, along with other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are working together for the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk.

The walk will be taking place at 10:30 a.m. in the Westside of Jacksonville, where celebratory gunfire left one injured on New Year’s Eve.

This is an opportunity for the members of the community to talk with the Sheriff and his Staff about crime in their area.

The walk will take place around the Jacksonville Heights Community, encompassing a walk through No Road, Kinkaid Road, Vining Street, Nussbaum Drive and Old Middleburg Road North, in the 32210 zip code.

For parking, please meet at 4502 Old Middleburg Road North, the Harvest Time Sanctuary Church of God.

