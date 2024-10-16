Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announce arrest in 2023 Jacksonville murder

After nearly a year of investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has announced an arrest in connection with the December 2023 shooting death of Marcus Floyd.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on December 18, 2023, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of West 11th Street around 11:45 p.m. While en route, the call was upgraded to a person shot. Marcus Floyd, 44, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite efforts to save his life.

JSO’s Homicide Unit, along with the Crime Scene Unit and State Attorney’s Office, launched an investigation that spanned several months. Witness interviews and other key evidence eventually led detectives to identify Myles Bennette, 31, as a person of interest in the case.

On October 15, Bennette, already in custody at the Duval County jail on unrelated charges, was arrested and officially charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with Floyd’s death.

