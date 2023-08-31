Jacksonville Transportation Authority resumes services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beginning Thursday, August 31, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will resume standard operations following a suspension due to Hurricane Idalia.

Status of Service

· JTA Bus Routes – RETURNS 8/31

· St. Johns River Ferry – SUSPENDED until further notice

· ReadiRide – RETURNS 8/31

· Express Select – RETURNS 8/31

· Skyway – RETURNS 8/31

· Paratransit – RETURNS 8/31

· Administrative Offices – OPENS 8/31

St. Johns River Ferry

· St. Johns River Ferry service will remain suspended until further notice.

JTA Fixed Routes/ First Coast Flyer / ReadiRide / Express Select / Skyway / Paratransit

· JTA Fixed Bus Routes, the First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide, Express Select, Skyway and Paratransit services will resume standard operations on Thursday, August 31.

· JTA Evacuation Shuttles from the City of Jacksonville’s evacuation shelters will transport passengers to the evacuation pick-up locations on Wednesday, August 30 until 11 p.m.

· Pick-up locations are Fletcher High School, Mayport Middle School, Baldwin Middle-High School, Jacksonville Beach Elementary and Ken Knight Drive.

· Additional detours and service disruptions may occur due to flooding and other dangerous road conditions.

JTA Administrative Offices

· All administrative offices will reopen on Thursday, August 31.

JTA Customer Service

· JTA Customer Service remains open during normal business hours, 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Contact our Customer Service team at (904) 630-3100 with questions or concerns.

The JTA will continue to provide regular updates as services resume operation.

All service alerts and detours are visible through the JTA social media feeds and the JTA website.

