Jacksonville Zoo’s 13-year-old Komodo Dragon passes away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has announced the sudden death of Yuri, the 13-year-old Komodo Dragon.

“It is with heavy hearts we share that Yuri, our 13-year-old Komodo Dragon, passed away after a rapid decline in health,” said Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The cause of death results are still pending. The Herpetology and Veterinary staff worked tirelessly to find answers for Yuri’s unexpected and sudden decline, including exploratory surgery, blood transfusion (from the 20-year-old Komodo, Kawan) and daily treatments.

Yuri had been part of the Zoo family since 2017. He loved to bask in the sun and stretch all his legs out as far as possible to soak in every bit.

He had a cautious and shy nature with his care team but had an unrivaled speed and energy level.

All it took was an opening of a door, and Yuri would sprint (yes, literally sprint) inside! Fast, fierce and strong, his presence will certainly be missed by all who knew and cared for him.

