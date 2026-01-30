Jaguars’ 2025 Positional Review: Offensive Tackle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As was the case with the Jaguars’ interior offensive line, the offensive tackles started out the year pretty strong before hitting a bit of a slump towards the middle of the season. Jacksonville’s offensive line had a three week stretch where the unit allowed 17 sacks and 36 QB hits.

It’s about impossible to score points or win with that level of protection.

The Jaguars did face among the league’s toughest defensive lines this season, including the Chiefs, Bengals, Seahawks, Texans, and Broncos. Ironically, it would be a midseason injury that would change everything for the Jaguars offensive line.

Walker Little

It was admittedly a tough season for Walker Little. Little was relegated to being a guard or swing tackle for much of his rookie contract and 2025 was supposed to be his year. He had outperformed Cam Robinson in years prior and many were excited to see him in his first full season at left tackle.

It didn’t go very well. Little seemingly faced the NFL’s best edge-rushers on a weekly basis, but 47 pressures and nine sacks allowed are simply not good enough. His nine sacks were tied for third-most among OTs this season, and he missed time as well.

Little finished the season 77th in Pass-Block Efficiency among the Top-92 OTs, according to Pro Football Focus. His play was probably better than those numbers indicate, but it was a tough season for Little nonetheless. He remains strong as a run-blocker, but his role on the team is very much in the air at the present moment.

Anton Harrison

It feels like Anton Harrison was the Jaguars’ least discussed player on offense this season and maybe for good reason. It’s hard to be noticed when you only allow one sack on the year, despite facing the league’s best defensive lines on a weekly basis.

Harrison turned in another strong season in pass-protection, maybe the best season of his career. In his 15 starts at right tackle, Harrison allowed 35 pressures and, again, just one sack.

He ranked 35th among those same 92 tackles in Pass-Block Efficiency this season. What’s even better is Harrison’s improvement as a run-blocker. Prior to this season, Anton Harrison’s best run-blocking season ranked 62nd. But this season, he improved to about league average. Another player who seemed to instantly improve under Liam Coen’s tutelage.

Cole Van Lanen

Cant discuss the Jaguars offensive line or tackles without mentioning this guy, Cole Van Lanen.

Van Lanen was anything and everything for the Jaguars’ offensive line this season, playing four of the five positions as a reserve before cementing himself at left tackle with his play.

As mentioned, Walker Little allowed nine sacks this season at left tackle. Cole Van Lanen allowed just one. Obviously, their play time differs, but that’s a massive difference in play. On the season, Van Lanen allowed 21 pressures and one sack, 39th among Pro Football Focus’ Top-92 tackles.

The Jags felt good enough about Van Lanen’s play to lock him up on a three-year, $51 million contract. It seems as though he will be the Jaguars’ future at left tackle, which once again leaves Walker Little in an awkward spot going forward.

