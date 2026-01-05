Local

Jaguars earn No. 3 seed, wild card home game vs. Buffalo Bills set

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
APTOPIX Titans Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars place-kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates his 67-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars earned the No. 3 playoff seed and a first-round home playoff matchup against the No. 6 seed Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium.

The Denver Broncos made the No. 1 seed (first-round bye).

The NFL will announce the start date and kickoff time later Sunday evening.

Action News Jax will update the story as more information is released.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax Top Stories
0

Most Read