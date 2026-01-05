Jaguars earn No. 3 seed, wild card home game vs. Buffalo Bills set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars earned the No. 3 playoff seed and a first-round home playoff matchup against the No. 6 seed Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium.

The Denver Broncos made the No. 1 seed (first-round bye).

The NFL will announce the start date and kickoff time later Sunday evening.

Action News Jax will update the story as more information is released.

