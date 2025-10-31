Jaguars placing WR/CB Travis Hunter on Injured Reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen says rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will be placed on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury. Coen says Hunter suffered the injury during practice on Thursday.

“We’re currently assessing the injury to determine the best course of action for Travis and, of course, the team,” says Coen during a news conference. “He’s in good spirits right now. A minor setback for a major comeback,” says the first-year head coach on the number two overall pick.

Coach Coen shares that Travis Hunter will be placed on IR and miss at least four games. pic.twitter.com/sQwPjeRzi1 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 31, 2025

With the IR designation, the Jags rookie will miss at least four games this season. Coen says they’re waiting for information on the exact amount of time Hunter will be sidelined. If he only misses four games, Hunter would return for the week 13 game against division rival Tennessee Titans.

“You got to believe his mental, the makeup, his general attitude towards life, and how he handles dealing with specific situations. I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor to come back better than ever,” adds Coen.

So far in his rookie season, Hunter has 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter has 15 total tackles and 3 passes defended.

The Jaguars are flying to Las Vegas to take on the 2-5 Raiders. The Jags are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. The game starts at 4:05, and you can watch it on Fox 30.

