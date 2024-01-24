JEA launching first of its kind electric vehicle study to meet customer demand of EV charging

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As Jacksonville moves into an ever changing, more electric future, JEA wants to be sure they’re ready to meet customers’ needs. To do so, JEA is now planning to conduct a year-long, 400 driver study looking at EV driver behavior.

“We recently approached almost 8000 total [drivers in Jacksonville], a large portion of that being battery only vehicles,” said Tony Reynolds with JEA. “It became apparent that we really needed to begin to understand the impact as they continue to grow and proliferate in our area.”

The study ran by JEA, the Electric Power Research Institute, and Optiwatt will be a “first of its kind” telematics study, which will give an in depth look at braking behavior, engine diagnostics, and mileage in electric vehicles on Jacksonville roadways.

However, the study will also help JEA track where people choose to charge, making sure they always have an available charger wherever needed on their daily commute.

“Really start to focus on where these EVs are popping up within our distribution system, so that we can focus in those areas first,” explained Reynolds.

JEA is looking for 400 drivers to sign up for the program and those interested can do just that by clicking the link here.

Those who sign up are promised data privacy and cash incentives.

