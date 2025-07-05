JSO investigating reported shooting in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was reportedly shot Saturday morning in a Northside neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 11500 block of Lorence Avenue just after 9 a.m.

JSO has not confirmed any information about the victim or possible suspect.

Action News Jax will update this story as we learn more.

