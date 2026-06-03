JSO launches Missing and Wanted Persons pages for community help in solving cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has launched two new web pages to get the public’s help in finding wanted and missing persons.

One page is dedicated to wanted suspects, and another is dedicated to missing persons. You can leave tips, anonymously if you chose, which the department said goes a long way towards solving these cases.

JSO Director of Patrol Enforcement Mark Romano said it’s a simple process to leave your information on the new Wanted Persons Page and the Missing Persons Page.

Since March, JSO said they have recovered 17 people from the Missing Persons page, and 92 people have been arrested from from their Wanted page.

“All they have to do is click on the page, click on the picture, give us all the information they have and we’ll follow it up” Romano said.

When it comes to the wanted page, Romano explained that JSO often finds images of suspects in cases through means like surveillance footage. They then rely on the public’s help to identify the person’s name and whereabouts. If you’re concerned about anonymity–you’re covered.

“When you go on the page, whether it be the unsolved crime page or the webpage, you don’t have to leave your name. The option is to click on it to classify who that person is and where that person is. There’s also crime stopper information on the page. You can call crime stoppers anonymously, and leave information,” Romano said.

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Then there’s the missing persons page, filled with lost faces.

“We want to bring loved ones back to their loved ones. If someone knows where someone is, it’s reported missing click on the page. Give us a name or a location and we’ll do our job,” Romano said.

JSO said the two new pages follow the success of their Unsolved Crimes Page for BOLO (Be On the Look-Out) photos of unidentified suspects who committed crimes in Jacksonville. Since its launch in June 2023, JSO said the Unsolved Crimes page has generated more than 700 tips from community members and identified more than 600 suspects.

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“I say it, the Sheriff says it, the Undersheriff, says it. Without the community’s assistance, we’re not successful as an agency,” Romano said.

The JSO pages can be found here:

Wanted page: https://wanted.jaxsheriff.org

Missing Persons page: https://missingperson.jaxsheriff.org

Unsolved Crimes page: https://unsolvedcrimes.jaxsheriff.org

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