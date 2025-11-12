JSO says man arrested in Baymeadows crash that killed local teacher and son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one man has been arrested in the Baymeadows crash that killed a local math teacher and his one-year-old son. JSO says 24-year-old Logan Park turned himself in following an investigation. He faces two counts of DUI Manslaughter.

Back in May, Mitchell Patch was carrying his son Everett while crossing Baymeadows Road near Wicked Barley Brewing Company when they were struck by a vehicle. According to JSO, detectives determined that Park was driving under the influence that night of the accident. Park was taken to the hospital, where he had a blood alcohol level of .107, above the legal limit.

Patch was a teacher at Bayview Elementary. "We will all certainly remember Mr. Patch for his incredible commitment to students and to the teaching profession. He was a dedicated educator and well loved and respected member of our Brave family," says Bayview Principal Kelly York in a message to parents at the time of the accident.

Neighbors in the area called for better lighting and a crosswalk following the accident. In July, the Florida Department of Transportation issued a 38-page traffic study recommending that a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon Crosswalk and refuge island should be installed at the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Goodby’s Executive Drive. The report also suggests the accident was preventable if a crosswalk had been installed.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group