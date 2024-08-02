JSO sees broad community support in newly released survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new survey commissioned by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office finds Jacksonville residents feel safe, approve of their local law enforcement agency, and think JSO could use more funding.

The report is conducted every two years and this time, JSO contracted with an out-of-town pollster to ensure the results weren’t tainted by any agency or local community bias.

The new report shows improvements virtually across the board in terms of JSO’s perception in the community, and it may come as no surprise given improving crime trends.

Nearly seven out of ten Jacksonville residents said they approve of the job JSO is doing, according to the new survey.

Additionally, nearly nine out of ten said they feel safe in their neighborhood, and seven out of ten said Jacksonville is a safe place to live in general.

“What that tells me is we’re on the right track,” Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

Waters said he’s happy with the improving public image of the agency.

Virtually all crimes are trending down, especially murder and homicides this year.

But Sheriff Waters argued equally important have been JSO’s outreach efforts, like the agency’s community walks, more than 100 of which have been held this year alone.

“Some of those are me, but some of those are district commanders, our sergeants, our lieutenants because we want them going out also even when I’m not there,” Waters said. “They need to go out in their communities, and their neighborhoods and their districts to make sure that the folks are getting what they need to get.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The report also shows the community is supportive of the agency financially, with 62% agreeing the agency needs more funding and more than half saying they believe the agency is responsible with taxpayer money.

The results are good news for the agency, which is seeking salary increases and a roughly $32 million budget boost for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We’re putting the money where it needs to be and where it has to be to make sure that we continue to build an agency that’s one, professional that the public sees and can be proud of. And two, can service the public the way their supposed to be serviced,” said Waters.

One area where public opinion was evenly split was the need for more officers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO is seeking an additional 80 street cops this year.

That’s on top of the 80 positions added last year.

The increase has been endorsed by the mayor and is likely to get the green light from city council.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.