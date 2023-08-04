Lake City police searching for teen suspect in shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Police Department stated that on Friday, July 7 at approximately 4:25 p.m. a person was shot inside of Cedar Park Apartments.

The victim told the responding officers that they had arranged to sell a gun to Jaquary Pratt. When the men met up, however, Pratt brought two other men with him.

One of the men Pratt arrived with pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim’s temple. The victim pushed the firearm away, but the firearm went off, causing a gunshot wound to the victim’s lower extremity.

A warrant was issued for Pratt and he was soon arrested by LCPD.

Another of the suspects has been identified as 18-year-old Jaedyn Washington. A warrant has been issued for Washington and he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If observed, do not approach the suspect and call law enforcement immediately.

Report information anonymously by calling the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

