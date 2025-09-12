‘Let me see your hands!’ JSO releases video of August officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly released video of a tense police standoff in Mayport that led to officers shooting and killing 37-year-old Cale Tyler Gilbert captured the nearly two-hour ordeal.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), on August 25th, a couple called 911 after they alleged Gilbert had confronted them in Dutton Preserve and fired a rifle at them.

“Did he fire the weapon at you, ma’am?” a dispatcher is heard on the initial 911 call.

“Yes, he did! Yes, he did!” the caller responded.

After managing to get the gun from Gilbert, the couple attempted to drive away, but according to JSO, Gilbert followed them, driving erratically.

A woman’s scream can be heard on the 911 call as the caller told the operator Gilbert had rammed their car.

Security footage captured the moment Gilbert’s car crashed into a jeep at an intersection before coming to a stop after crashing into a tree.

Officers can be seen following behind.

“Let me see your hands!” said the first officer on the scene.

“Can I have a cigarette, please?” Gilbert replied.

Within just the first five minutes, officers told Gilbert to show his hands more than 60 times.

The ensuing standoff lasted more than an hour and a half.

“Yeah, he’s taking something out of the rifle case going into the center console,” said an officer late into the standoff.

Just moments after that comment, nine officers simultaneously opened fire, killing Gilbert.

Gilbert’s rifle was later recovered from the water at Dutton Preserve along with nearly 50 spent shell casings.

As with all officer-involved shootings, the case will be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office to determine whether officers’ conduct violated any criminal laws.

JSO will then conduct an administrative review to ensure officers complied with the agency’s polices.

