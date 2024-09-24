Library Foundation of Jacksonville launches 3 new funding initiatives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Library Foundation of Jacksonville has announced three new fundraising initiatives aimed at helping Jacksonville Public Library achieve its strategic goals and broaden its offerings. These efforts will focus on expanding access to library services, increasing community outreach, and enhancing special collections.

First Initiative:

The first initiative seeks to fund the creation of five or more new StoryWalk™ sites across Duval County. StoryWalks® promotes literacy and family engagement by displaying books page-by-page along walking paths or in large indoor spaces. Each site can be sponsored with a $10,000 donation.

Jacksonville Public Library hopes to use StoryWalks® to increase outreach and improve accessibility between its 21 branches and areas where large numbers of cardholders live.

Second Initiative:

The second initiative will focus on securing funds for five or more Anytime Library products from FE Technologies. These standalone modules allow patrons to borrow items 24/7 and are ideal for public spaces such as train stations, hospitals, and schools. A single unit costs slightly more than $100,000 and can be financed over five years.

Third Initiative:

The final initiative aims to enhance the library’s existing African American History, Florida, Genealogy, and Holocaust Collections. The Foundation is working with library staff to identify needs and donor opportunities to support materials, programming, exhibits, and endowments for these collections.

“I am grateful to the Foundation for seeking private funds for these three important initiatives,” said Tim Rogers, Jacksonville Public Library’s chief librarian and director. “Each one benefits our cardholders and the community in meaningful and important ways.”

“We have done our homework, and now the board is excited to offer these three projects as new ways for the community to support the Library,” said Kevin Hyde, chair of the Library Foundation of Jacksonville board.

For more information about the initiatives and how to support them, visit jaxlibrary.org/StoryWalkJax.

