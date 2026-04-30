Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters: Jacksonville joins national tribute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) will illuminate its main headquarters, memorial and three fire stations in red from April 26 through May 3. This tribute is part of a national observance honoring firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

This year, Engineer Jason C. Woodruff and Engineer Ian M. Church will be formally added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall on May 3 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Woodruff and Church will be among 204 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2025, whose names will be added to the national memorial during National Memorial Weekend.

The annual campaign, called Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, is led by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) and invites communities across all 50 states to participate.

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Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan stated the Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters campaign is a powerful way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters is a powerful way to pay tribute to the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice for our city,” Mayor Deegan said. “We will be forever grateful for Engineer Woodruff and Engineer Church, who gave their lives in service to our community. As their names are added to the national memorial, we ask every Jacksonville resident to honor their legacy today and for many years to come.”

Several local buildings and monuments will also be illuminated in support of the initiative. These include the Baptist Medical Center Weaver Tower, Daily’s Place, Friendship Fountain, HCA Memorial Jacksonville, HCA Memorial Orange Park, UF Health Jacksonville and the VyStar Forsyth location.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Percy Golden II expressed the department’s pride in participating. “The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is proud to participate in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters,” Chief Golden said. “We are lighting our headquarters, our Fallen Firefighter Memorial and our stations in honor of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice, with special recognition this year for Engineer Woodruff and Engineer Church. They will never be forgotten and we invite the entire Jacksonville community to join us in honoring their legacy.”

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Residents and businesses throughout Jacksonville are encouraged to take part in the tribute. Participation includes displaying red lights at homes or workplaces, sharing photos on social media using #NFFFLightTheNight2026, or emailing photos to photos@firehero.org. The NFFF also provides an option to register participation at firehero.org.

For the families of Engineer Woodruff, Engineer Church and all fallen firefighters, a red light displayed on a front porch, business, or fire station signifies that their loved one is still remembered.

JFRD invites all Jacksonville residents to be a part of this gesture of remembrance.

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