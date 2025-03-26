FINAL SCORE: Colts defeat Jaguars 26-23

INDIANAPOLIS — FINAL: The Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 26-23 for their last game of the season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) are facing off against the Indianapolis Colts (7-9) for the final game of the season.

The last time the teams played against one another was Oct. 6. The Jags won 37-35.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX30.

4:09 p.m.: Colts score field goal, Colts lead 26-23.

4:00 p.m.: End of regulation, begin overtime.

3:50 p.m.: Jaguars score field goal, tied 23-23.

3:41 p.m.: Colts score field goal, Colts lead 23-20.

3:31 p.m.: Jaguars score touchdown with extra point, tied 20-20.

2;24 p.m.: Colts score field goal, Colts: 20-13.

2:19 p.m.: Jaguars score field goal, Colts: 17-13.

2:09 p.m.: Colts score field goal, Colts 17-20.

1:53 p.m.: Colts score touchdown with extra point, Colts 14-10.

1:43 p.m.: Jaguars score field goal, Jags 10-7.

1:16 p.m.: Jaguars score touchdown with extra point, tied 7-7.

1:05 p.m.: Colts score touchdown with extra point, Colts 7-0.

Associated Press Breakdown

Jaguars player to watch

DE Travon Walker needs half of a sack to become the second player in team history, joining Calais Campbell, to get double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons. Walker will be without teammate and fellow pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen, who didn’t make the trip because of a personal matter.

Series notes

The Jaguars have won the past three meetings and five of six. ... Jacksonville’s third win of the 2022 season, 26-11 in the season finale, knocked the Colts out of the playoffs that season. ... The Jaguars are seeking their second straight season sweep and just the fourth since the two teams became AFC South foes in 2002. ... Indy is 17-6 on its home turf, including five wins in its past six games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fantasy tip

It’s always difficult to make a selection in a game such as this where neither team has much at stake. So take the most obvious play — Taylor’s hot hand against a Jaguars defense that has struggled to stop the run.

