Lucky Goat Coffee returns to Jacksonville with opening of Southside location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Tallahassee-based coffee shop just opened up a new location in Jacksonville.

Lucky Goat Coffee serves handcrafted drinks, baked goods like cookies, muffins, and croissants, and has ground coffee, mugs, and T-shirts for sale.

It’s located at 10618 Deerwood Park Blvd #1, which is off Gate Parkway and J. Turner Butler Boulevard near the St. Johns Town Center.

Lucky Goat has taken over the spot where the Mini Bar donut shop’s last location used to be. The Mini Bar’s owners announced in November that it sold the location, but did not say to whom.

This marks Lucky Goat’s return to Jacksonville, as the chain previously had a location at Beach and Hodges boulevards for two years.

Lucky Goat’s motto is “great coffee shouldn’t feel exclusive,” and it has plans to expand across Florida.

