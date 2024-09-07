MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation graduate headed to college

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Caleb Owens, a recent graduate of the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, is attending Morehouse College this fall.

Owens says it’s partially because of the support he received from his sponsor Monica Heseman.

“MWYF and my sponsor have pushed me to be the best I can be,” Owens said in a news release. “Ms. Monica’s letters always made me feel supported and like someone wanted to see me do great things.”

Heseman helped Owens overcome many obstacles to reach the achievement of college.

“I attended the end-of-year awards ceremony at MWYF and sat in front of Caleb’s mother as he was continually called to the stage to accept numerous awards. I’m not sure who felt prouder—his mother or myself,” Heseman said in the release.

