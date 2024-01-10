Man arrested in connection to Putnam County stabbing, facing multiple charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office state that on December 30, Police were dispatched to Puerto Rico Avenue in Interlachen in response to a man who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a mane holding his left shoulder and rushing up to the door of the residence.

The victim of the stabbing was identified and police were able to examine the wound. The responding officer stated that the stab wound approximately 2 to 3 inches in length and around 1 inch in diameter and located on the left upper side his chest above his heart.

Before he was rushed to the hospital, the victim told officers that he was stabbed by his family member, Alejandro Morales, and that a large knife was used.

Witnesses were able to tell police that the victim and Morales had bad blood between them and that it has been going on for years. Police were told that the bad blood is because the victim allegedly got with Morales’ Brother’s ex-girlfriend.

A witness in the area had captured the encounter on a security camera. Photos were taken of the blood marks and the ring camera footage was sent to authorities.

Police continued to investigate and found out that Morales was at another family member’s house to play cards the night before the stabbing, but had left because they had gotten into an argument. The family member states that after the argument, Morales left the residence on foot and hadn’t been seen since that night.

Authorities once again returned to the scene the victim had fled from, and did not observe any signs of a struggle or any blood.

Due to being unable to locate the crime scene or any witnesses or evidence the decision was made to document the incident with the available information and to allow detectives to follow up with the victim at a later date.

Authorities have since located and arrested Morales for allegedly stabbing a family member. At this time he is in the custody of Putnam County Sheriff’s Office facing the following charges:

Kidnapping

Aggravated battery (2)

Robbery

Obstruction of Justice

Aggravated assault

