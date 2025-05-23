Man arrested in connection with July Buckman Bridge crash that killed 7-year-old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly a year after a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl was killed in a car crash, a suspect has been arrested and charged with several counts stemming from the incident.

Quintarrius Donald was arrested in Tallahassee, marking the first step towards justice for the family of Serenity Holland.

Serenity died two days after Donald hit her mother’s car from behind while driving at a speed of 95 miles per hour last July, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Donald was booked into the Leon County Jail and charged with vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license resulting in serious injury or death on Thursday.

Both are felony offenses.

The arrest comes in response to the crash that investigators say Donald was involved in last July.

FHP said he crashed into the back of the car being driven by Serenity’s mother on the Buckman Bridge.

Serenity spent two days in the hospital suffering from severe brain swelling and even underwent brain surgery before dying from her injuries.

In January, Action News Jax spoke with Serenity’s sister Shawndell McGriff, who at that point had been waiting half a year for someone to be held accountable for her sister’s death.

“He’s taken a life, a life that was so full, she was so intelligent,” McGriff said.

Tonight on Action News Jax, we’ll be sitting down again with Serenity’s family to talk about the arrest and their continuing mission to get justice for Serenity.

