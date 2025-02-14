Man dead, woman injured in Southside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman was wounded in a shooting on Jacksonville’s Southside. Police were called to the Hometown Inn & Suites in the 4900 block of Mustang Road just after midnight Thursday in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a male dead. Investigators then located a second suspect, a woman. She was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Friday morning, police said at a news conference.

No arrests were made.

