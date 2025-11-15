Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Cassat Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man in his 40s to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 970 Cassat Avenue around 6:45 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found the man near a bus stop, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators say a suspect walked up to the victim and shot him for reasons that aren’t yet clear.

The suspect then continued to hit the man until another person pulled him away and into a dark SUV, which sped off from the scene.

Jacksonville police are asking anyone with information to call (904) 630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

