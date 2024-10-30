Man killed in Nassau County crash after colliding with tractor trailer

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into a tractor trailer at around 11:37 p.m. Tuesday on SR-200 eastbound. The man was traveling in the center lane as he approached the tractor trailer that was also traveling in the center lane, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The man‘s vehicle collided with the rear of the tractor trailer. Several witnesses reported that the man’s vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed, the FHP report states.

