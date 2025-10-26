Married couple and dog found dead inside Neptune Beach home

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A married couple, along with their dog, were found dead inside their residence in the 300 block of North Street Saturday afternoon, says the Neptune Beach Police Department.

According to the police department, police responded to the area at 3:17 p.m.

Both people were 77 years old.

The police department says the NBPD requested the assistance of the JSO Homicide Unit, and Team 6 responded to the scene. District 4 Medical Examiner’s Office responded as well and conducted an investigation.

At the moment, police say no foul play is involved, and the preliminary investigation indicates that the deaths were a result of an accident.

