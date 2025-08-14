Miramar Apartments residents say mail is going undelivered and returned amid mailbox repair dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents at the Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they haven’t received mail in more than two months — and it’s not because of theft.

Several tenants told Action News Jax their mail is being stamped “Return to Sender” following a dispute over who is responsible for fixing the complex’s broken mailboxes.

Previously, they could pick it up at the post office. Now, it’s simply being returned.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I have to call my doctor,” said resident Cavatina Jones, who says her multiple sclerosis and hearing loss make it harder to track down important deliveries. “One time for my medication, there was a medication bag — it’s a struggle. I had to call my doctor.”

Jones says the missing mail is adding to a list of complaints about the property, which Action News Jax has reported on before. Tenants have previously cited unsafe living conditions, including mold, squatters, and theft.

When Action News Jax reached out to Miramar management for comment on the missing mail, we did not receive a response.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Postal Service, in an email, said:

“Local management has confirmed that all residents with active mailboxes at the Miramar apartments are receiving daily mail deliveries.”

However, some residents we spoke with say they’re still not getting their letters, bills, and packages.

USPS advised customers to contact their local Post Office or call the Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS for more help locating their mail.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]