Missing Child Alert issued for Clay County teen

MIDDLEBURG, Fla — UPDATE: Authorities are continuing their search for 16-year-old Naomi Cernik. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said she functions below her age level and she’s attracted to train tracks and wooded areas. She has no phone and has no means of taking care of herself.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a multi-colored print on the front and back, a white shirt, jeans, and pink shoes. She may be carrying a black satchel backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

A missing child alert has been issued for a missing teenage girl from Middleburg.

According to the alert, 16-year-old Naomi Cernik was last seen on Grand Teton Drive near Henley Road and County Road 220. Cernik is 5′2″, 95 lbs., with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a multi-colored print on the front and back, a white shirt, jeans, and pink shoes. She may be carrying a black satchel backpack.

FLDE issued a missing child alert for a Clay County teen

Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

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